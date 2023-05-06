Heading into Game 3 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the New York Knicks (47-35), the Miami Heat (44-38) currently are monitoring five players on the injury report. The game tips at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, May 6 at FTX Arena.

On Tuesday when these two teams last played, the Knicks took down the Heat 111-105. Jalen Brunson led the Knicks to the victory with a team-leading 30 points. Caleb Martin scored 22 points in the Heat's loss.

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out For Season Knee 10.7 3.1 3.5 Jimmy Butler SF Questionable Ankle 22.9 5.9 5.3 Haywood Highsmith SF Questionable Knee 4.4 3.5 0.8 Caleb Martin SF Questionable Back 9.6 4.8 1.6 Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Isaiah Roby PF Out Ankle 4.1 2.5 0.9 Jericho Sims C Out For Season Shoulder 3.4 4.7 0.5

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: ABC

Heat Season Insights

The 109.5 points per game the Heat score are only 3.6 fewer points than the Knicks allow (113.1).

When Miami puts up more than 113.1 points, it is 19-6.

The Heat have seen an uptick in scoring recently, putting up 119.3 points per game in their last 10 outings, 9.8 points more than the 109.5 they've scored this year.

Miami connects on 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league), 1.1 fewer than its opponents (13.1).

The Heat rank 25th in the league by averaging 110.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are ninth in the NBA, allowing 110.6 points per 100 possessions.

Knicks Season Insights

The Knicks' 116 points per game are 6.2 more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up.

When it scores more than 109.8 points, New York is 35-19.

Over their last 10 games, the Knicks are averaging 108.9 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than their season average (116).

New York makes 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league), while its opponents have made 13 on average.

The Knicks average 114.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (sixth in league), and concede 111.7 points per 100 possessions (16th in NBA).

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Heat -4 209

