Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Marlins - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Cubs and Ian Happ, who went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI last time out, battle Bryan Hoeing and the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Marlins.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ian Happ? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Marlins Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Marlins Player Props
|Cubs vs Marlins Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Marlins Odds
|Cubs vs Marlins Prediction
|How to Watch Cubs vs Marlins
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ has 33 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .426.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 29th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks seventh and he is 50th in slugging.
- In 67.7% of his 31 games this season, Happ has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 31 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in four of them (12.9%), and in 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Happ has picked up an RBI in 10 games this year (32.3%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (12.9%).
- In 35.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (9.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|15
|11 (68.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (66.7%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (46.7%)
|6 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (33.3%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (13.3%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (33.3%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have a 4.84 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (46 total, 1.4 per game).
- Hoeing (0-1) gets the start for the Marlins, his third of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed five innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.