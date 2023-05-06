Luis Robert and his .436 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (132 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Cincinnati Reds and Nick Lodolo on May 6 at 6:40 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 3-for-4 in his last game against the Reds.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo

Nick Lodolo TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Robert? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert has 29 hits, which is tops among Chicago hitters this season, while batting .236 with 14 extra-base hits.

Robert is batting .400 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Robert has gotten a hit in 19 of 32 games this year (59.4%), with multiple hits on seven occasions (21.9%).

He has hit a home run in six games this year (18.8%), leaving the park in 5.3% of his trips to the plate.

Robert has had at least one RBI in 28.1% of his games this season (nine of 32), with two or more RBI five times (15.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 13 games this year (40.6%), including three multi-run games (9.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 16 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (62.5%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (37.5%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (37.5%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (25.0%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (31.3%)

Reds Pitching Rankings