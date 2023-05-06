Patrick Wisdom Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Marlins - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Patrick Wisdom -- .161 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Miami Marlins, with Bryan Hoeing on the hill, on May 6 at 2:20 PM ET.
He is looking to get back on track following he struck out four times in his most recent game against the Marlins.
Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Patrick Wisdom At The Plate
- Wisdom has 25 hits, which is tops among Chicago hitters this season, while batting .229 with 16 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 135th in batting average, 126th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.
- Wisdom has gotten a hit in 16 of 30 games this season (53.3%), including seven multi-hit games (23.3%).
- Looking at the 30 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in nine of them (30.0%), and in 9% of his trips to the dish.
- Wisdom has driven home a run in 11 games this season (36.7%), including more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 56.7% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 16.7%.
Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|15
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (80.0%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (26.7%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (73.3%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (40.0%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (53.3%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Marlins' 4.84 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (46 total, 1.4 per game).
- Hoeing (0-1) takes the mound for the Marlins to make his third start of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
