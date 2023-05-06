Patrick Wisdom -- .161 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Miami Marlins, with Bryan Hoeing on the hill, on May 6 at 2:20 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track following he struck out four times in his most recent game against the Marlins.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Read More About This Game

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

  • Wisdom has 25 hits, which is tops among Chicago hitters this season, while batting .229 with 16 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 135th in batting average, 126th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.
  • Wisdom has gotten a hit in 16 of 30 games this season (53.3%), including seven multi-hit games (23.3%).
  • Looking at the 30 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in nine of them (30.0%), and in 9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Wisdom has driven home a run in 11 games this season (36.7%), including more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
  • He has scored in 56.7% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 16.7%.

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 15
4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (80.0%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (26.7%)
6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (73.3%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (40.0%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (53.3%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Marlins' 4.84 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Marlins give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (46 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Hoeing (0-1) takes the mound for the Marlins to make his third start of the season.
  • His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
