After going 0-for-0 in his last game, Seby Zavala and the Chicago White Sox take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Nick Lodolo) at 6:40 PM ET on Saturday.

Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Discover More About This Game

Seby Zavala At The Plate

Zavala has a double, a home run and three walks while batting .171.

This year, Zavala has tallied at least one hit in four of 17 games (23.5%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in one of 17 games, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.

Zavala has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored at least once four times this year (23.5%), including one multi-run game.

Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 9 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (22.2%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (11.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Reds Pitching Rankings