On Saturday, Seiya Suzuki (.256 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, three walks and three RBI) and the Chicago Cubs face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Bryan Hoeing. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field

Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Read More About This Game

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki has three doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks while hitting .273.

Suzuki enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .333.

Suzuki has gotten a hit in 16 of 20 games this season (80.0%), with at least two hits on four occasions (20.0%).

He has hit a home run in one game this season.

Suzuki has driven in a run in eight games this year (40.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in eight of 20 games so far this season.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 12 6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (83.3%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings