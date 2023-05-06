The Chicago Cubs, including Trey Mancini and his .485 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Bryan Hoeing and the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing

Bryan Hoeing TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Trey Mancini At The Plate

Mancini is hitting .269 with three doubles, three home runs and eight walks.

Mancini has gotten at least one hit in 65.5% of his games this year (19 of 29), with multiple hits seven times (24.1%).

He has hit a long ball in three games this year (10.3%), homering in 2.6% of his plate appearances.

Mancini has driven in a run in nine games this season (31.0%), including four games with more than one RBI (13.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 27.6% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 13.8%.

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 12 11 (64.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%) 5 (29.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%) 5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings