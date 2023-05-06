Saturday's contest features the Cincinnati Reds (13-19) and the Chicago White Sox (11-22) clashing at Great American Ball Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Reds according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on May 6.

The probable pitchers are Nick Lodolo (2-1) for the Reds and Mike Clevinger (2-2) for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

White Sox vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Reds 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The previous 10 White Sox games have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The White Sox have come away with five wins in the 23 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Chicago has won four of 20 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Chicago is the No. 21 offense in baseball, scoring 4.1 runs per game (135 total runs).

The White Sox have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.55) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

White Sox Schedule