Nick Lodolo will start for the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday at Great American Ball Park against Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

The Reds are -125 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the White Sox (+105). A 9-run over/under has been set in this contest.

White Sox vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV: BSOH

Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Reds -125 +105 9 -110 -110 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 3-6.

When it comes to the total, the White Sox and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their previous 10 games.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 games. The average over/under established by sportsbooks in Chicago's past three games has been 7.8, a streak during which the White Sox and their opponents have hit the over every time.

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 23 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (21.7%) in those games.

This season, Chicago has won four of its 20 games, or 20%, when it's the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Chicago and its opponents have hit the over in 18 of its 33 games with a total this season.

The White Sox have yet play a game with a spread this season.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 6-10 5-12 5-12 6-10 9-17 2-5

