Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Reds - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Yasmani Grandal (.355 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Chicago White Sox play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Nick Lodolo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Reds.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal has eight doubles, three home runs and 10 walks while hitting .263.
- Grandal has gotten a hit in 15 of 29 games this season (51.7%), including seven multi-hit games (24.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 10.3% of his games this year, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In seven games this year (24.1%), Grandal has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in seven of 29 games (24.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|15
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (60.0%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (33.3%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (40.0%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (13.3%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (26.7%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.6 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Reds' 4.98 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender 35 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Lodolo (2-1 with a 6.16 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his seventh of the season.
- The lefty's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.16, with 12.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .338 batting average against him.
