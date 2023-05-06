On Saturday, Yasmani Grandal (.355 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Chicago White Sox play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Nick Lodolo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Reds.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal has eight doubles, three home runs and 10 walks while hitting .263.

Grandal has gotten a hit in 15 of 29 games this season (51.7%), including seven multi-hit games (24.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 10.3% of his games this year, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

In seven games this year (24.1%), Grandal has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in seven of 29 games (24.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 15 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (60.0%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (33.3%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Reds Pitching Rankings