Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Reds - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Benintendi (.222 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Reds.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Benintendi? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Reds Player Props
|White Sox vs Reds Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch White Sox vs Reds
|White Sox vs Reds Odds
|White Sox vs Reds Prediction
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi has an OPS of .655, fueled by an OBP of .338 and a team-best slugging percentage of .316 this season.
- Benintendi has reached base via a hit in 24 games this season (of 30 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- He has not homered in his 30 games this season.
- Benintendi has had an RBI in seven games this year.
- In 14 of 30 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|17
|10 (76.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (82.4%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (23.5%)
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (41.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (17.6%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is fifth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 4.92 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender 37 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Ashcraft (2-0) takes the mound for the Reds in his seventh start of the season. He has a 2.00 ERA in 36 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (2.00), 35th in WHIP (1.167), and 62nd in K/9 (6.8) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.