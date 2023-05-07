The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Benintendi (.222 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Reds.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi has an OPS of .655, fueled by an OBP of .338 and a team-best slugging percentage of .316 this season.

Benintendi has reached base via a hit in 24 games this season (of 30 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

He has not homered in his 30 games this season.

Benintendi has had an RBI in seven games this year.

In 14 of 30 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 17 10 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (82.4%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (23.5%) 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (41.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (17.6%)

Reds Pitching Rankings