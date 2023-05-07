Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Reds - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Vaughn (batting .231 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, five walks and four RBI), take on starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Reds.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Vaughn? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Reds Player Props
|White Sox vs Reds Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch White Sox vs Reds
|White Sox vs Reds Odds
|White Sox vs Reds Prediction
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn is hitting .234 with 10 doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.
- Vaughn has had a hit in 23 of 33 games this season (69.7%), including multiple hits six times (18.2%).
- He has hit a home run in 9.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Vaughn has had at least one RBI in 39.4% of his games this season (13 of 33), with two or more RBI six times (18.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least one run 10 times this year (30.3%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|17
|13 (81.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (58.8%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (11.8%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (17.6%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (29.4%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
- The Reds' 4.92 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (37 total, 1.1 per game).
- Ashcraft makes the start for the Reds, his seventh of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.00 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 36 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (2.00), 35th in WHIP (1.167), and 62nd in K/9 (6.8) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.