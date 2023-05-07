Cody Bellinger Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Marlins - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-4 with a double in his last game, Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs take on the Miami Marlins (who will hand the ball to Sandy Alcantara) at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger has eight doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 11 walks while hitting .296.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 48th, and he is 15th in the league in slugging.
- Bellinger has gotten a hit in 22 of 30 games this season (73.3%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (26.7%).
- In seven games this year, he has gone deep (23.3%, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish).
- Bellinger has driven home a run in 14 games this season (46.7%), including more than one RBI in 10.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 21 of 30 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|15
|9 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (86.7%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (26.7%)
|9 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (80.0%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (26.7%)
|7 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (46.7%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Marlins have a 4.80 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (46 total, 1.4 per game).
- Alcantara (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his seventh start of the season. He has a 5.35 ERA in 35 1/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, the right-hander went five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 5.35 ERA ranks 63rd, 1.274 WHIP ranks 47th, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 48th.
