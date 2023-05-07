Top Player Prop Bets for Cubs vs. Marlins on May 7, 2023
Player prop bet options for Luis Arraez, Nico Hoerner and others are available when the Miami Marlins visit the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Sunday (at 2:20 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Cubs vs. Marlins Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)
Hoerner Stats
- Hoerner has 45 hits with six doubles, a triple, two home runs, nine walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.
- He has a .315/.361/.413 slash line on the season.
- Hoerner hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a double, two walks and an RBI.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Marlins
|May. 6
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Marlins
|May. 5
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Nationals
|May. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Nationals
|May. 3
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Nationals
|May. 2
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Cody Bellinger Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Bellinger Stats
- Cody Bellinger has eight doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 11 walks and 18 RBI (34 total hits). He's also stolen seven bases.
- He has a slash line of .296/.362/.565 so far this season.
- Bellinger has picked up a hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .300 with three doubles.
Bellinger Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Marlins
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Marlins
|May. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Nationals
|May. 4
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Nationals
|May. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Nationals
|May. 2
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
Bet on player props for Nico Hoerner, Cody Bellinger or other Cubs players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Sandy Alcantara Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Alcantara Stats
- The Marlins will hand the ball to Sandy Alcantara (1-3) for his seventh start of the season.
- In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.
- Alcantara has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- The 27-year-old's 5.35 ERA ranks 63rd, 1.274 WHIP ranks 47th, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 48th among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.
Alcantara Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Braves
|May. 2
|5.0
|6
|3
|3
|5
|3
|at Braves
|Apr. 26
|5.2
|4
|2
|2
|6
|3
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Apr. 16
|6.0
|7
|5
|4
|9
|0
|at Phillies
|Apr. 10
|4.0
|10
|9
|9
|4
|1
|vs. Twins
|Apr. 4
|9.0
|3
|0
|0
|5
|1
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Hayden Wesneski's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Luis Arraez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Arraez Stats
- Arraez has 46 hits with six doubles, a triple, a home run, 14 walks and 12 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .430/.496/.533 on the year.
- Arraez has recorded at least one hit in nine straight games. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .400 with a double, three walks and three RBI.
Arraez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cubs
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cubs
|May. 5
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Braves
|May. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Braves
|May. 3
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Braves
|May. 2
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Jorge Soler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Soler Stats
- Jorge Soler has nine doubles, seven home runs, 12 walks and 14 RBI (26 total hits).
- He has a .224/.308/.483 slash line so far this year.
Soler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Cubs
|May. 6
|2-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|5
|at Cubs
|May. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|May. 4
|3-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|7
|vs. Braves
|May. 3
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|May. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Luis Arraez, Jorge Soler or other Marlins players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.