The Chicago Cubs and Eric Hosmer, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Eric Hosmer Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Eric Hosmer At The Plate

  • Hosmer is batting .250 with three doubles, two home runs and five walks.
  • Hosmer has picked up a hit in 14 of 26 games this year, with multiple hits five times.
  • In 26 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
  • In 38.5% of his games this season, Hosmer has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (11.5%) he recorded two or more RBI.
  • In four games this year (15.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Eric Hosmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 12
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (33.3%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (8.3%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.1 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
  • The Marlins have a 4.80 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (46 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Alcantara (1-3 with a 5.35 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his seventh of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 5.35 ERA ranks 63rd, 1.274 WHIP ranks 47th, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 48th.
