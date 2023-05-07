Hanser Alberto -- 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the mound, on May 7 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Reds.

Hanser Alberto Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Hanser Alberto At The Plate

Alberto is hitting .182 with a double and two home runs.

Alberto has had a base hit in five of 13 games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has hit a long ball in two of 13 games played this season, and in 5.7% of his plate appearances.

Alberto has driven in a run in three games this season (23.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in six games this season (46.2%), but has had no multi-run games.

Hanser Alberto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 6 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

