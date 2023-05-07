Hanser Alberto -- 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the mound, on May 7 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Reds.

Hanser Alberto Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Hanser Alberto At The Plate

  • Alberto is hitting .182 with a double and two home runs.
  • Alberto has had a base hit in five of 13 games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 13 games played this season, and in 5.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Alberto has driven in a run in three games this season (23.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in six games this season (46.2%), but has had no multi-run games.

Hanser Alberto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 6
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff ranks fifth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.92).
  • Reds pitchers combine to allow 37 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
  • Ashcraft gets the start for the Reds, his seventh of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.00 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander went six innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
  • The 25-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (2.00), 35th in WHIP (1.167), and 62nd in K/9 (6.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
