Ian Happ -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the mound, on May 7 at 2:20 PM ET.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ leads Chicago in OBP (.426) this season, fueled by 34 hits.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is 53rd in the league in slugging.

In 22 of 32 games this season (68.8%) Happ has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (28.1%).

He has hit a home run in 12.5% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his chances at the plate.

In 31.3% of his games this year, Happ has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (12.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 11 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 15 12 (70.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (66.7%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (46.7%) 6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (33.3%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%) 5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings