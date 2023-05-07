Luis Robert -- hitting .357 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the mound, on May 7 at 4:10 PM ET.

He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with a double) in his previous game against the Reds.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Robert? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert leads Chicago with 31 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .480.

Robert is batting .471 with two homers during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Robert has had a hit in 20 of 33 games this year (60.6%), including multiple hits eight times (24.2%).

He has gone deep in 18.2% of his games this year, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 27.3% of his games this season, Robert has picked up at least one RBI. In five of those games (15.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 14 times this season (42.4%), including three games with multiple runs (9.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 17 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (64.7%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (41.2%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (41.2%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (23.5%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (29.4%)

Reds Pitching Rankings