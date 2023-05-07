Luis Robert -- hitting .357 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the mound, on May 7 at 4:10 PM ET.

He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with a double) in his previous game against the Reds.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Luis Robert At The Plate

  • Robert leads Chicago with 31 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .480.
  • Robert is batting .471 with two homers during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
  • Robert has had a hit in 20 of 33 games this year (60.6%), including multiple hits eight times (24.2%).
  • He has gone deep in 18.2% of his games this year, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 27.3% of his games this season, Robert has picked up at least one RBI. In five of those games (15.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored at least once 14 times this season (42.4%), including three games with multiple runs (9.1%).

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 17
9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (64.7%)
1 (6.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (41.2%)
7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (41.2%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (23.5%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (29.4%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff ranks fifth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.92).
  • Reds pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (37 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Ashcraft (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his seventh start of the season. He has a 2.00 ERA in 36 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, the righty threw six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (2.00), 35th in WHIP (1.167), and 62nd in K/9 (6.8).
