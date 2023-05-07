On Sunday, Nick Madrigal (hitting .174 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with two RBI against the Marlins.

Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Madrigal? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Nick Madrigal At The Plate

  • Madrigal is batting .259 with two doubles, a triple and two walks.
  • In 12 of 23 games this season (52.2%), Madrigal has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has not homered in his 23 games this season.
  • In four games this season (17.4%), Madrigal has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In six of 23 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 9
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%)
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (11.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins' 4.80 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Marlins rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (46 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Alcantara (1-3 with a 5.35 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his seventh of the season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 63rd in ERA (5.35), 47th in WHIP (1.274), and 48th in K/9 (7.9) among pitchers who qualify.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.