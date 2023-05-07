Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Marlins - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Nico Hoerner (.250 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Marlins.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .413, fueled by nine extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 17th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage, and 93rd in slugging.
- Hoerner has recorded a hit in 27 of 33 games this season (81.8%), including 13 multi-hit games (39.4%).
- In 33 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Hoerner has driven in a run in 10 games this year (30.3%), including five games with more than one RBI (15.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 48.5% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 15.2%.
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|15 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (80.0%)
|9 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (26.7%)
|10 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (40.0%)
|2 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|7 (38.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (20.0%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.80).
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up 46 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- Alcantara (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his seventh start of the season. He has a 5.35 ERA in 35 1/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 5.35 ERA ranks 63rd, 1.274 WHIP ranks 47th, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 48th.
