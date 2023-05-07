The Chicago Cubs and Patrick Wisdom (.355 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back after a four-strikeout showing in his last game against the Marlins.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

Wisdom leads Chicago in total hits (25) this season while batting .229 with 16 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 136th, his on-base percentage ranks 130th, and he is eighth in the league in slugging.

In 53.3% of his 30 games this season, Wisdom has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.

In nine games this year, he has hit a long ball (30.0%, and 9% of his trips to the dish).

Wisdom has picked up an RBI in 36.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 17 games this year (56.7%), including five multi-run games (16.7%).

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 15 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (80.0%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (26.7%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (73.3%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (40.0%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (53.3%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings