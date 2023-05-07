Patrick Wisdom Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Marlins - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Cubs and Patrick Wisdom (.355 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.
He is looking to bounce back after a four-strikeout showing in his last game against the Marlins.
Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Patrick Wisdom At The Plate
- Wisdom leads Chicago in total hits (25) this season while batting .229 with 16 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 136th, his on-base percentage ranks 130th, and he is eighth in the league in slugging.
- In 53.3% of his 30 games this season, Wisdom has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
- In nine games this year, he has hit a long ball (30.0%, and 9% of his trips to the dish).
- Wisdom has picked up an RBI in 36.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 17 games this year (56.7%), including five multi-run games (16.7%).
Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|15
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (80.0%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (26.7%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (73.3%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (40.0%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (53.3%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.80 team ERA ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 46 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- Alcantara makes the start for the Marlins, his seventh of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.35 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 35 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 27-year-old's 5.35 ERA ranks 63rd, 1.274 WHIP ranks 47th, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 48th among qualifying pitchers this season.
