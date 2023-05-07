After going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Seby Zavala and the Chicago White Sox take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Graham Ashcraft) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Seby Zavala At The Plate

  • Zavala has a double, two home runs and three walks while batting .179.
  • Zavala has gotten a hit in five of 18 games this season (27.8%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in two of 18 games played this year, and in 4.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Zavala has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • In five of 18 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 10
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (30.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Reds' 4.92 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to surrender 37 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
  • Ashcraft gets the start for the Reds, his seventh of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.00 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 36 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
  • This season, the 25-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (2.00), 35th in WHIP (1.167), and 62nd in K/9 (6.8) among pitchers who qualify.
