Seiya Suzuki Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Marlins - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Seiya Suzuki (.286 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki has three doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks while hitting .259.
- Suzuki has gotten a hit in 16 of 21 games this year (76.2%), with at least two hits on four occasions (19.0%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 21 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- In eight games this year, Suzuki has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in eight games this season (38.1%), but has had no multi-run games.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|12
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (83.3%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (41.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (33.3%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have a 4.80 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (46 total, 1.4 per game).
- Alcantara (1-3 with a 5.35 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his seventh of the season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty went five innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 5.35 ERA ranks 63rd, 1.274 WHIP ranks 47th, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 48th.
