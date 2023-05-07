On Sunday, Seiya Suzuki (.286 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

  • Suzuki has three doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks while hitting .259.
  • Suzuki has gotten a hit in 16 of 21 games this year (76.2%), with at least two hits on four occasions (19.0%).
  • He has hit a home run in one of 21 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
  • In eight games this year, Suzuki has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in eight games this season (38.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 12
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (83.3%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins have a 4.80 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Marlins rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (46 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Alcantara (1-3 with a 5.35 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his seventh of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty went five innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 5.35 ERA ranks 63rd, 1.274 WHIP ranks 47th, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 48th.
