The Phoenix Suns are 1.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Footprint Center on Sunday, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Nuggets lead the series 2-1.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona
  • Venue: Footprint Center

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Suns with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Suns vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Suns 114 - Nuggets 113

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Nuggets

  • Pick ATS: Nuggets (+ 1.5)
  • Pick OU: Under (227)
  • The Suns (41-38-3 ATS) have covered the spread 50% of the time, 3.7% less often than the Nuggets (44-36-2) this year.
  • Phoenix covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 57.4% of the time. That's less often than Denver covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (64.7%).
  • Phoenix and its opponents have exceeded the point total 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82). That's more often than Denver and its opponents have (37 out of 82).
  • The Suns have a .720 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (36-14) this season while the Nuggets have a .476 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (10-11).

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Suns Performance Insights

  • With 113.6 points per game on offense, Phoenix is 17th in the NBA. At the other end, it allows 111.6 points per contest, which ranks sixth in the league.
  • With 27.3 dimes per game, the Suns are third-best in the league in the category.
  • With 12.2 three-pointers per game, the Suns rank 13th in the NBA. They own a 37.4% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks seventh in the league.
  • This year, Phoenix has taken 63.8% two-pointers, accounting for 71% of the team's baskets. It has shot 36.2% from beyond the arc (29% of the team's baskets).

Nuggets Performance Insights

  • At 115.8 points scored per game and 112.5 points conceded, Denver is 12th in the NBA on offense and eighth defensively.
  • With 28.9 assists per game, the Nuggets are second-best in the league.
  • The Nuggets are 18th in the league in 3-pointers made (11.8 per game) and fourth-best in 3-point percentage (37.9%).
  • Denver takes 36.1% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 63.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 27.1% of Denver's buckets are 3-pointers, and 72.9% are 2-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.