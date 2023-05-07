Suns vs. Nuggets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Western Conference Semifinals Game 4
The Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets will go head to head in Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Suns vs. Nuggets matchup in this article.
Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info
- Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Footprint Center
Suns vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Suns Moneyline
|Nuggets Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Suns (-1.5)
|227.5
|-120
|+100
|BetMGM
|Suns (-1.5)
|227.5
|-120
|+100
|PointsBet
|Suns (-1.5)
|227.5
|-120
|+100
|Tipico
|Suns (-2.5)
|227.5
|-140
|+120
Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info
Suns vs. Nuggets Betting Trends
- The Suns are outscoring opponents by 2.0 points per game with a +170 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.6 points per game (17th in the NBA) and allow 111.6 per outing (sixth in the league).
- The Nuggets outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game (posting 115.8 points per game, 12th in league, and allowing 112.5 per contest, eighth in NBA) and have a +273 scoring differential.
- These teams score 229.4 points per game combined, 1.9 more than this game's over/under.
- These teams allow 224.1 points per game combined, 3.4 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- Phoenix is 42-39-1 ATS this season.
- Denver has compiled a 44-36-2 ATS record so far this season.
Suns Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Devin Booker
|31.5
|-120
|27.8
|Kevin Durant
|30.5
|-105
|29.1
|Deandre Ayton
|14.5
|-105
|18.0
|Cameron Payne
|10.5
|-115
|10.3
