On Sunday, Tim Anderson (coming off going 1-for-5) and the Chicago White Sox face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Graham Ashcraft. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Reds.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tim Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson has five doubles and four walks while batting .269.

In nine of 16 games this season (56.3%) Anderson has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (37.5%).

In 16 games played this season, he has not homered.

In four games this season, Anderson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in six of 16 games (37.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 10 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (50.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings