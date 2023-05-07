White Sox vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's contest features the Cincinnati Reds (14-19) and the Chicago White Sox (11-23) facing off at Great American Ball Park in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 4-3 victory for the Reds according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on May 7.
The probable pitchers are Graham Ashcraft (2-0) for the Reds and Michael Kopech (0-3) for the White Sox.
White Sox vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
White Sox vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Reds 4, White Sox 3.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
White Sox Performance Insights
- The White Sox have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.
- When it comes to the over/under, Chicago and its foes are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 contests.
- The White Sox's previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.
- The White Sox have been underdogs in 24 games this season and have come away with the win five times (20.8%) in those contests.
- This season, Chicago has been victorious four times in 21 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- Averaging 4.1 runs per game (138 total), Chicago is the 23rd-highest scoring team in baseball.
- The White Sox have pitched to a 5.55 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 2
|Twins
|W 3-2
|Michael Kopech vs Joe Ryan
|May 3
|Twins
|W 6-4
|Dylan Cease vs Louie Varland
|May 4
|Twins
|L 7-3
|Lucas Giolito vs Pablo Lopez
|May 5
|@ Reds
|W 5-4
|Lance Lynn vs Hunter Greene
|May 6
|@ Reds
|L 5-3
|Mike Clevinger vs Nick Lodolo
|May 7
|@ Reds
|-
|Michael Kopech vs Graham Ashcraft
|May 8
|@ Royals
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Zack Greinke
|May 9
|@ Royals
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Jordan Lyles
|May 10
|@ Royals
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Brad Keller
|May 11
|@ Royals
|-
|Mike Clevinger vs Brady Singer
|May 12
|Astros
|-
|Michael Kopech vs Brandon Bielak
