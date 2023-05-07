TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds will look to beat Michael Kopech, the Chicago White Sox's starter, on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox have hit 35 homers this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

Chicago ranks 22nd in the majors with a .379 team slugging percentage.

The White Sox have a team batting average of .234 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.

Chicago ranks 23rd in the majors with 138 total runs scored this season.

The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .300 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

The White Sox rank 17th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.7 whiffs per contest.

Chicago has a 10.3 K/9 rate this season as a staff, which is best in baseball.

Chicago has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.55) in the majors this season.

The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.519 as a pitching staff, which is second-worst in baseball this season.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Kopech (0-3) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed one hit in six innings against the Minnesota Twins.

He has two quality starts in six chances this season.

Kopech has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/2/2023 Twins W 3-2 Home Michael Kopech Joe Ryan 5/3/2023 Twins W 6-4 Home Dylan Cease Louie Varland 5/4/2023 Twins L 7-3 Home Lucas Giolito Pablo Lopez 5/5/2023 Reds W 5-4 Away Lance Lynn Hunter Greene 5/6/2023 Reds L 5-3 Away Mike Clevinger Nick Lodolo 5/7/2023 Reds - Away Michael Kopech Graham Ashcraft 5/8/2023 Royals - Away Dylan Cease Zack Greinke 5/9/2023 Royals - Away Lucas Giolito Jordan Lyles 5/10/2023 Royals - Away Lance Lynn Brad Keller 5/11/2023 Royals - Away Mike Clevinger Brady Singer 5/12/2023 Astros - Home Michael Kopech Brandon Bielak

