Top Player Prop Bets for White Sox vs. Reds on May 7, 2023
Player prop betting options for Jonathan India, Luis Robert and others are available in the Cincinnati Reds-Chicago White Sox matchup at Great American Ball Park on Sunday, starting at 4:10 PM ET.
White Sox vs. Reds Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Luis Robert Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Robert Stats
- Robert has eight doubles, seven home runs, 10 walks and 18 RBI (31 total hits). He has stolen one base.
- He's slashed .248/.324/.480 on the year.
- Robert hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .471 with two doubles, two home runs, six walks and five RBI.
Robert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|May. 6
|2-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Reds
|May. 5
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 2
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Vaughn Stats
- Andrew Vaughn has 29 hits with 10 doubles, three home runs, 16 walks and 20 RBI.
- He's slashing .234/.340/.387 on the year.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Reds
|May. 6
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Reds
|May. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 3
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Twins
|May. 2
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Graham Ashcraft Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Ashcraft Stats
- The Reds will send Graham Ashcraft (2-0) to the mound for his seventh start this season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.
- Ashcraft will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.
- The 25-year-old's 2.00 ERA ranks sixth, 1.167 WHIP ranks 35th, and 6.8 K/9 ranks 62nd among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
Ashcraft Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Padres
|May. 2
|6.0
|6
|1
|1
|3
|1
|vs. Rangers
|Apr. 26
|6.0
|3
|2
|2
|3
|4
|at Pirates
|Apr. 21
|5.0
|3
|2
|2
|4
|3
|vs. Phillies
|Apr. 15
|6.0
|4
|0
|0
|4
|4
|at Braves
|Apr. 10
|6.0
|6
|2
|2
|7
|3
Jonathan India Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
India Stats
- India has 36 hits with nine doubles, two home runs, 17 walks and 13 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.
- He has a slash line of .298/.392/.421 so far this season.
- India has recorded at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|May. 6
|3-for-3
|3
|0
|0
|4
|2
|vs. White Sox
|May. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Padres
|May. 3
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Padres
|May. 2
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Padres
|May. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
