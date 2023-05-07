Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Reds - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Yasmani Grandal (.387 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Reds.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal has 26 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .351.
- Grandal has picked up a hit in 16 of 30 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.
- Looking at the 30 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (10.0%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In seven games this season (23.3%), Grandal has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in seven of 30 games (23.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|16
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (62.5%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (31.3%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (37.5%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (12.5%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (25.0%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Reds have a 4.92 team ERA that ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (37 total, 1.1 per game).
- Ashcraft (2-0 with a 2.00 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his seventh of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (2.00), 35th in WHIP (1.167), and 62nd in K/9 (6.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
