The Chicago White Sox, including Yasmani Grandal (.387 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Reds.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal has 26 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .351.

Grandal has picked up a hit in 16 of 30 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.

Looking at the 30 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (10.0%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

In seven games this season (23.3%), Grandal has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in seven of 30 games (23.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 16 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (62.5%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (31.3%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (37.5%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (12.5%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (25.0%)

