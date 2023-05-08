On Monday, Cody Bellinger (coming off going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) and the Chicago Cubs face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Marlins.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cody Bellinger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger is hitting .300 with nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 13 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 27th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.

Bellinger is batting .286 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Bellinger has picked up a hit in 74.2% of his 31 games this season, with multiple hits in 29.0% of those games.

He has homered in 22.6% of his games this season, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 15 games this season (48.4%), Bellinger has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (9.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 71.0% of his games this season (22 of 31), he has scored, and in six of those games (19.4%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 15 10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (86.7%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (26.7%) 10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (80.0%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (26.7%) 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (46.7%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings