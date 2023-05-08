Cubs vs. Cardinals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (17-17) and the St. Louis Cardinals (11-24) at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 4-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Cubs coming out on top. Game time is at 7:40 PM on May 8.
The probable pitchers are Marcus Stroman (2-2) for the Cubs and Miles Mikolas (1-1) for the Cardinals.
Cubs vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Cubs vs. Cardinals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Cubs 4, Cardinals 3.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Cardinals
- Total Prediction: Under 7 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Cardinals Player Props
|Cubs vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
Cubs Performance Insights
- The Cubs have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 3-5 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.
- The Cubs have won 10, or 52.6%, of the 19 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Chicago is 7-4 this season when entering a game favored by -130 or more on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 56.5% chance to win.
- Chicago has scored the 10th-most runs in the majors this season with 168.
- The Cubs have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.22).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 3
|@ Nationals
|L 2-1
|Marcus Stroman vs Jake Irvin
|May 4
|@ Nationals
|L 4-3
|Jameson Taillon vs Patrick Corbin
|May 5
|Marlins
|W 4-1
|Justin Steele vs Edward Cabrera
|May 6
|Marlins
|W 4-2
|Drew Smyly vs Matt Barnes
|May 7
|Marlins
|L 5-4
|Hayden Wesneski vs Sandy Alcantara
|May 8
|Cardinals
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs Miles Mikolas
|May 9
|Cardinals
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Jack Flaherty
|May 10
|Cardinals
|-
|Justin Steele vs Jordan Montgomery
|May 12
|@ Twins
|-
|Drew Smyly vs Sonny Gray
|May 13
|@ Twins
|-
|Hayden Wesneski vs Joe Ryan
|May 14
|@ Twins
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs Louie Varland
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.