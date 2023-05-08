Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs will attempt to defeat Dylan Carlson and the St. Louis Cardinals when the teams square off on Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 11th in MLB action with 41 total home runs.

Chicago ranks ninth in baseball, slugging .424.

The Cubs' .268 batting average is fourth-best in the majors.

Chicago has the No. 10 offense in baseball, scoring 4.9 runs per game (168 total runs).

The Cubs rank fifth in MLB with a .338 on-base percentage.

The Cubs' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 14th in the majors.

Chicago's pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Chicago's 3.22 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Cubs combine for the No. 3-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.137).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Marcus Stroman gets the start for the Cubs, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.18 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.

Stroman is trying to notch his third straight quality start in this matchup.

Stroman will try to go five or more innings for his eighth straight start. He's averaging 5.9 innings per outing.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 5/3/2023 Nationals L 2-1 Away Marcus Stroman Jake Irvin 5/4/2023 Nationals L 4-3 Away Jameson Taillon Patrick Corbin 5/5/2023 Marlins W 4-1 Home Justin Steele Edward Cabrera 5/6/2023 Marlins W 4-2 Home Drew Smyly Matt Barnes 5/7/2023 Marlins L 5-4 Home Hayden Wesneski Sandy Alcantara 5/8/2023 Cardinals - Home Marcus Stroman Miles Mikolas 5/9/2023 Cardinals - Home Jameson Taillon Jack Flaherty 5/10/2023 Cardinals - Home Justin Steele Jordan Montgomery 5/12/2023 Twins - Away Drew Smyly Sonny Gray 5/13/2023 Twins - Away Hayden Wesneski Joe Ryan 5/14/2023 Twins - Away Marcus Stroman Louie Varland

