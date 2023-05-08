Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs (17-17) face off against Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (11-24) in the series opener at Wrigley Field on Monday, May 8. The game will begin at 7:40 PM ET.

The favored Cubs have -130 moneyline odds against the underdog Cardinals, who are listed at +105. The over/under is 7 runs for the matchup.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Marcus Stroman - CHC (2-2, 2.18 ERA) vs Miles Mikolas - STL (1-1, 5.79 ERA)

Cubs vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Discover More About This Game

Cubs vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have won 10 out of the 19 games, or 52.6%, in which they've been favored.

The Cubs have gone 7-4 (winning 63.6% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

Chicago has a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cubs were the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and they went 3-5 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total two times.

The Cardinals have come away with two wins in the 12 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Cardinals have a win-loss record of 2-7 when favored by +105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+185) Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+250) Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+135) Cody Bellinger 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+165) Patrick Wisdom 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+200)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 17th 3rd Win NL Central +400 - 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.