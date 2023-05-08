Player props are listed for Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt, among others, when the Chicago Cubs host the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field on Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Marcus Stroman Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Stroman Stats

The Cubs will send Marcus Stroman (2-2) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Stroman has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 32-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (2.18), 19th in WHIP (1.089), and 38th in K/9 (8.3).

Stroman Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Nationals May. 3 6.0 5 1 1 5 3 at Marlins Apr. 28 6.1 6 2 2 3 2 vs. Dodgers Apr. 23 5.0 6 5 5 5 1 at Athletics Apr. 18 6.0 2 0 0 5 2 vs. Mariners Apr. 12 6.0 5 2 2 6 2

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Bellinger Stats

Bellinger has nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 13 walks and 19 RBI (36 total hits). He's also swiped nine bases.

He has a .300/.372/.567 slash line on the year.

Bellinger hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with three doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins May. 7 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 2 vs. Marlins May. 6 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 1 vs. Marlins May. 5 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Nationals May. 4 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 at Nationals May. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Hoerner Stats

Nico Hoerner has six doubles, a triple, two home runs, nine walks and 19 RBI (46 total hits). He's also swiped 11 bases.

He's slashed .309/.354/.403 on the season.

Hoerner has picked up a hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with a double, two walks and two RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins May. 7 1-for-6 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Marlins May. 6 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 1 vs. Marlins May. 5 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Nationals May. 4 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Nationals May. 3 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 43 hits with 14 doubles, seven home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 20 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashed .321/.409/.582 on the year.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers May. 7 4-for-5 4 3 4 13 1 vs. Tigers May. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers May. 5 3-for-5 1 0 0 5 0 vs. Angels May. 4 2-for-5 0 0 2 3 0 vs. Angels May. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Tommy Edman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Edman Stats

Tommy Edman has recorded 26 hits with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 14 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a .248/.328/.448 slash line on the year.

Edman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers May. 7 0-for-3 1 0 1 0 0 vs. Tigers May. 6 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers May. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels May. 4 2-for-4 2 1 3 5 0 vs. Angels May. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

