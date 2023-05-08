Cubs vs. Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs (17-17) host the St. Louis Cardinals (11-24) in NL Central play, at 7:40 PM ET on Monday.
The Cubs will look to Marcus Stroman (2-2) against the Cardinals and Miles Mikolas (1-1).
Cubs vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Probable Pitchers: Stroman - CHC (2-2, 2.18 ERA) vs Mikolas - STL (1-1, 5.79 ERA)
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Marcus Stroman
- The Cubs will hand the ball to Stroman (2-2) for his eighth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed five hits in six innings pitched against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 2.18 and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .199 in seven games this season.
- He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.
- Stroman has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Miles Mikolas
- Mikolas (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 5.79 ERA in 37 1/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- During seven games this season, the 34-year-old has amassed a 5.79 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .333 to opposing hitters.
- Mikolas has one quality start under his belt this year.
- Mikolas will aim to pitch five or more innings for his seventh straight start. He's averaging 5.3 frames per outing.
- The 34-year-old ranks 69th in ERA (5.79), 74th in WHIP (1.661), and 40th in K/9 (8.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
