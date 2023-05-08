The Chicago Cubs and Dansby Swanson, who went 0-for-6 last time out, battle Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-6) against the Marlins.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

  • Swanson has five doubles, two home runs and 23 walks while hitting .271.
  • He ranks 65th in batting average, 32nd in on base percentage, and 139th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.
  • Swanson has gotten a hit in 17 of 33 games this season (51.5%), with at least two hits on 11 occasions (33.3%).
  • In 33 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Swanson has driven in a run in seven games this year (21.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 13 of 33 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 15
10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%)
5 (27.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (40.0%)
8 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (33.3%)
1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%)
5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (13.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (41 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Mikolas gets the start for the Cardinals, his eighth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.79 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old ranks 69th in ERA (5.79), 74th in WHIP (1.661), and 40th in K/9 (8.2).
