On Monday, Elvis Andrus (.341 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Greinke. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last game against the Reds.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

  • Andrus is batting .205 with four doubles, a home run and 12 walks.
  • Andrus has recorded a hit in 19 of 35 games this year (54.3%), including five multi-hit games (14.3%).
  • He has homered in only one game this season.
  • Andrus has had at least one RBI in 20.0% of his games this year (seven of 35), with more than one RBI five times (14.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In nine games this year (25.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 19
10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (47.4%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.3%)
6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (15.8%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.3%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (15.8%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals' 5.64 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Royals rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (48 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Greinke (1-4 with a 5.25 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his eighth of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 39-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (5.25), 48th in WHIP (1.306), and 68th in K/9 (6.2).
