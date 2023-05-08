Elvis Andrus Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Royals - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Monday, Elvis Andrus (.341 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Greinke. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last game against the Reds.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus is batting .205 with four doubles, a home run and 12 walks.
- Andrus has recorded a hit in 19 of 35 games this year (54.3%), including five multi-hit games (14.3%).
- He has homered in only one game this season.
- Andrus has had at least one RBI in 20.0% of his games this year (seven of 35), with more than one RBI five times (14.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In nine games this year (25.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|19
|10 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (47.4%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (5.3%)
|6 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (15.8%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.3%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (15.8%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.64 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (48 total, 1.4 per game).
- Greinke (1-4 with a 5.25 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his eighth of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 39-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (5.25), 48th in WHIP (1.306), and 68th in K/9 (6.2).
