After hitting .250 with three doubles, three home runs, a walk and eight RBI in his past 10 games, Hanser Alberto and the Chicago White Sox face the Kansas City Royals (who will hand the ball to Zack Greinke) at 7:40 PM ET on Monday.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (4-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI) against the Reds.

Hanser Alberto Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Hanser Alberto At The Plate

Alberto is batting .270 with three doubles, three home runs and a walk.

In six of 14 games this season (42.9%), Alberto has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has homered in 21.4% of his games in 2023 (three of 14), and 7.5% of his trips to the plate.

Alberto has driven in a run in four games this season (28.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run seven times this season (50.0%), including one multi-run game.

Hanser Alberto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 7 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (42.9%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

