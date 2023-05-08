The Chicago White Sox, including Luis Robert (.423 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with a double and two RBI) against the Reds.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Read More About This Game

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert leads Chicago with 33 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .496.

Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 84th, his on-base percentage ranks 75th, and he is 47th in the league in slugging.

Robert is batting .563 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

Robert has picked up a hit in 61.8% of his 34 games this year, with multiple hits in 26.5% of them.

He has hit a long ball in six games this year (17.6%), leaving the park in 5% of his trips to the plate.

In 29.4% of his games this season, Robert has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 44.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (11.8%).

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 18 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (66.7%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (44.4%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (44.4%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (22.2%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (33.3%)

