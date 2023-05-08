The Chicago Cubs, including Nico Hoerner (.298 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-6) against the Marlins.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nico Hoerner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

  • Hoerner has an OPS of .757, fueled by an OBP of .354 and a team-best slugging percentage of .403 this season.
  • Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 19th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 62nd and he is 103rd in slugging.
  • Hoerner enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .300.
  • Hoerner has recorded a hit in 28 of 34 games this season (82.4%), including 13 multi-hit games (38.2%).
  • He has hit a home run in two of 34 games played this season, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Hoerner has had at least one RBI in 32.4% of his games this year (11 of 34), with two or more RBI five times (14.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 17 games this season (50.0%), including multiple runs in five games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 15
16 (84.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (80.0%)
9 (47.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (26.7%)
11 (57.9%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%)
2 (10.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
8 (42.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (41 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Mikolas makes the start for the Cardinals, his eighth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.79 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 34-year-old ranks 69th in ERA (5.79), 74th in WHIP (1.661), and 40th in K/9 (8.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.