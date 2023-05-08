The Chicago Cubs, including Nico Hoerner (.298 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-6) against the Marlins.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Wrigley Field

Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner has an OPS of .757, fueled by an OBP of .354 and a team-best slugging percentage of .403 this season.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 19th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 62nd and he is 103rd in slugging.

Hoerner enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .300.

Hoerner has recorded a hit in 28 of 34 games this season (82.4%), including 13 multi-hit games (38.2%).

He has hit a home run in two of 34 games played this season, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.

Hoerner has had at least one RBI in 32.4% of his games this year (11 of 34), with two or more RBI five times (14.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 17 games this season (50.0%), including multiple runs in five games.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 15 16 (84.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (80.0%) 9 (47.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (26.7%) 11 (57.9%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%) 2 (10.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 8 (42.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings