Oilers vs. Golden Knights Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3
The Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights face off in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Rogers Place on Monday, May 8, beginning at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The series is tied 1-1. The Oilers are the favorite, with -180 odds on the moneyline, in this matchup against the Golden Knights, who have +155 moneyline odds.
Prepare for this NHL Playoffs Second Round matchup with a look at who we project to emerge with the victory.
Oilers vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Monday
Our computer model for this contest predicts a final score of Oilers 4, Golden Knights 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Oilers (-180)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.7
- Computer Predicted Spread: Oilers (-1.6)
Oilers Splits and Trends
- The Oilers are 6-11-17 in overtime matchups on their way to a 50-23-9 overall record.
- Edmonton has 41 points (17-9-7) in the 33 games it has played that were decided by one goal.
- In the four games this season the Oilers recorded just one goal, they finished 0-3-1.
- Edmonton has taken nine points from the 15 games this season when it scored two goals (3-9-3 record).
- The Oilers have scored at least three goals 69 times, and are 52-10-7 in those games (to record 111 points).
- In the 37 games when Edmonton has scored a single power-play goal, it went 22-11-4 to register 48 points.
- In the 49 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Edmonton is 35-10-4 (74 points).
- The Oilers have been outshot by opponents in 40 games, going 19-14-7 to register 45 points.
Golden Knights Splits and Trends
- The Golden Knights have a 51-22-9 record this season and are 14-9-23 in contests that have gone to overtime.
- Vegas has earned 47 points (21-8-5) in its 34 games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- This season the Golden Knights registered only one goal in 12 games and have gone 1-9-2 (four points).
- Vegas has 13 points (4-10-5) when scoring a pair of goals this season.
- The Golden Knights have scored three or more goals 56 times, earning 104 points from those matchups (51-3-2).
- Vegas has scored a single power-play goal in 27 games this season and has registered 39 points from those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Vegas is 31-7-5 (67 points).
- The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents in 40 games, going 21-16-3 to register 45 points.
|Oilers Rank
|Oilers AVG
|Golden Knights AVG
|Golden Knights Rank
|1st
|3.96
|Goals Scored
|3.26
|14th
|17th
|3.12
|Goals Allowed
|2.74
|11th
|6th
|33.6
|Shots
|31.6
|15th
|18th
|31.4
|Shots Allowed
|31
|13th
|1st
|32.7%
|Power Play %
|20.3%
|18th
|20th
|77%
|Penalty Kill %
|77.4%
|19th
Oilers vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
