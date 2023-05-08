On Monday, Seiya Suzuki (.289 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

  • Suzuki is batting .259 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks.
  • Suzuki has picked up a hit in 72.7% of his 22 games this season, with multiple hits in 18.2% of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 22 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
  • In eight games this season, Suzuki has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in eight of 22 games so far this season.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 12
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (83.3%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 9.2 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
  • The Cardinals' 4.51 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 41 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
  • Mikolas gets the start for the Cardinals, his eighth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.79 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old's 5.79 ERA ranks 69th, 1.661 WHIP ranks 74th, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 40th.
