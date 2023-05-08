Seiya Suzuki Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Cardinals - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
On Monday, Seiya Suzuki (.289 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki is batting .259 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks.
- Suzuki has picked up a hit in 72.7% of his 22 games this season, with multiple hits in 18.2% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 22 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- In eight games this season, Suzuki has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in eight of 22 games so far this season.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|12
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (83.3%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (41.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (33.3%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 9.2 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.51 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 41 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Mikolas gets the start for the Cardinals, his eighth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.79 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old's 5.79 ERA ranks 69th, 1.661 WHIP ranks 74th, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 40th.
