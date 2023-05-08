Trey Mancini Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Cardinals - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Trey Mancini -- hitting .323 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the mound, on May 8 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Marlins.
Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Trey Mancini? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Cardinals Player Props
|Cubs vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Cardinals Prediction
|How to Watch Cubs vs Cardinals
|Cubs vs Cardinals Odds
Trey Mancini At The Plate
- Mancini is hitting .264 with four doubles, three home runs and eight walks.
- Mancini has reached base via a hit in 20 games this season (of 31 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 9.7% of his games in 2023 (three of 31), and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In nine games this season (29.0%), Mancini has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (12.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 25.8% of his games this year (eight of 31), he has scored, and in four of those games (12.9%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|12
|12 (63.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (66.7%)
|5 (26.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (16.7%)
|5 (26.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (25.0%)
|3 (15.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (26.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (33.3%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (41 total, 1.2 per game).
- Mikolas makes the start for the Cardinals, his eighth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.79 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty went 5 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old's 5.79 ERA ranks 69th, 1.661 WHIP ranks 74th, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 40th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.