The Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals will meet on Monday at Kauffman Stadium, at 7:40 PM ET, with Andrew Vaughn and Bobby Witt Jr. among those expected to produce at the plate.

White Sox vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 17th in MLB play with 37 total home runs.

Chicago's .390 slugging percentage ranks 17th in baseball.

The White Sox are 18th in MLB with a .241 batting average.

Chicago ranks 13th in runs scored with 155 (4.4 per game).

The White Sox rank 23rd in MLB with a .305 on-base percentage.

The White Sox's 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 16th in baseball.

Chicago's pitching staff is No. 1 in MLB with a collective 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Chicago has a 5.50 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The White Sox average MLB's third-highest WHIP (1.511).

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Dylan Cease (2-1 with a 4.58 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his eighth of the season.

In his last time out on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, the righty went five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Cease heads into the outing with two quality starts under his belt this year.

Cease has put together five starts this season in which he pitched five or more innings.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/3/2023 Twins W 6-4 Home Dylan Cease Louie Varland 5/4/2023 Twins L 7-3 Home Lucas Giolito Pablo Lopez 5/5/2023 Reds W 5-4 Away Lance Lynn Hunter Greene 5/6/2023 Reds L 5-3 Away Mike Clevinger Nick Lodolo 5/7/2023 Reds W 17-4 Away Michael Kopech Graham Ashcraft 5/8/2023 Royals - Away Dylan Cease Zack Greinke 5/9/2023 Royals - Away Lucas Giolito Jordan Lyles 5/10/2023 Royals - Away Lance Lynn Brad Keller 5/11/2023 Royals - Away Mike Clevinger Brady Singer 5/12/2023 Astros - Home Michael Kopech Brandon Bielak 5/13/2023 Astros - Home Dylan Cease Hunter Brown

