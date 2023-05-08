Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (12-23) will face off against Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals (9-26) at Kauffman Stadium on Monday, May 8. First pitch is scheduled for 7:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the White Sox as -125 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Royals +105 moneyline odds. The total is 8.5 runs for the game (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).

White Sox vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease - CHW (2-1, 4.58 ERA) vs Zack Greinke - KC (1-4, 5.25 ERA)

White Sox vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The White Sox have been favorites in nine games this season and won five (55.6%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the White Sox have a 5-3 record (winning 62.5% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Chicago, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

The White Sox were listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only one time in the last 10 games, and won that matchup.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times.

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 32 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (28.1%) in those games.

This season, the Royals have been victorious eight times in 30 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Royals had a record of 3-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

White Sox vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Elvis Andrus 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+195) Yasmani Grandal 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+190) Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+140) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+175) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+115) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+200) Gavin Sheets 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+180)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 24th 3rd

