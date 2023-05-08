The Chicago White Sox (12-23) and Kansas City Royals (9-26) square off on Monday at 7:40 PM ET, opening a four-game series at Kauffman Stadium.

The White Sox will give the ball to Dylan Cease (2-1, 4.58 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Zack Greinke (1-4, 5.25 ERA).

White Sox vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cease - CHW (2-1, 4.58 ERA) vs Greinke - KC (1-4, 5.25 ERA)

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Cease

Cease (2-1) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed five hits in five innings pitched against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old has pitched in seven games this season with an ERA of 4.58, a 2.26 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.443.

He has started seven games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

In seven starts this season, Cease has lasted five or more innings five times, with an average of five innings per appearance.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Greinke

Greinke gets the start for the Royals, his eighth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.25 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last time out was on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.

In seven games this season, the 39-year-old has an ERA of 5.25, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .283 against him.

Greinke is trying to pick up his second quality start of the season in this matchup.

Greinke has pitched five or more innings in a game six times this year heading into this matchup.

Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 39-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (5.25), 48th in WHIP (1.306), and 68th in K/9 (6.2).

