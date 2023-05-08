Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Royals - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
After hitting .313 with a double, a home run, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Yasmani Grandal and the Chicago White Sox take on the Kansas City Royals (who will hand the ball to Zack Greinke) at 7:40 PM ET on Monday.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) in his last game against the Reds.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yasmani Grandal? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Royals Player Props
|White Sox vs Royals Pitching Matchup
|White Sox vs Royals Prediction
|How to Watch White Sox vs Royals
|White Sox vs Royals Odds
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal leads Chicago in OBP (.357) this season, fueled by 28 hits.
- Grandal has reached base via a hit in 17 games this season (of 31 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- In three games this year, he has gone deep (9.7%, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate).
- Grandal has picked up an RBI in eight games this year (25.8%), with more than one RBI in three of those games (9.7%).
- He has scored in eight games this season (25.8%), including multiple runs in three games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|17
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (64.7%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (35.3%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (41.2%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (11.8%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (29.4%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 16th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 5.64 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (48 total, 1.4 per game).
- Greinke gets the start for the Royals, his eighth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.25 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the righty tossed five scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 39-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (5.25), 48th in WHIP (1.306), and 68th in K/9 (6.2).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.