In Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers square off.

Celtics Stats Insights

  • The Celtics make 47.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points higher than the 76ers have allowed to their opponents (47.3%).
  • In games Boston shoots better than 47.3% from the field, it is 38-4 overall.
  • The Celtics are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the 76ers rank 26th.
  • The Celtics average seven more points per game (117.9) than the 76ers give up (110.9).
  • When Boston scores more than 110.9 points, it is 48-12.

76ers Stats Insights

  • The 76ers are shooting 48.7% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 46.3% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.
  • Philadelphia is 43-11 when it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.
  • The 76ers are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 20th.
  • The 76ers average just 3.8 more points per game (115.2) than the Celtics allow their opponents to score (111.4).
  • When it scores more than 111.4 points, Philadelphia is 43-7.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

  • The Celtics are posting 120.5 points per game at home. Away from home, they are averaging 115.4 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, Boston is allowing 110.5 points per game in home games. On the road, it is allowing 112.4.
  • When it comes to three-point shooting, the Celtics have fared better when playing at home this year, sinking 16.2 three-pointers per game with a 37.9% three-point percentage, compared to 15.8 threes per game and a 37.4% three-point percentage away from home.

76ers Home & Away Comparison

  • The 76ers average fewer points per game at home (114.2) than away (116.2), but also allow fewer at home (109.5) than away (112.3).
  • Philadelphia allows 109.5 points per game at home, and 112.3 on the road.
  • The 76ers collect 1.1 more assists per game at home (25.7) than away (24.6).

Celtics Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
76ers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Joel Embiid Questionable Knee

