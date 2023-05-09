Tuesday's game that pits the Chicago Cubs (17-18) versus the St. Louis Cardinals (12-24) at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 6-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:40 PM on May 9.

The Cubs will give the nod to Jameson Taillon (0-2) against the Cardinals and Jack Flaherty (2-4).

Cubs vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

Cubs vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Cubs 6, Cardinals 5.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 3-5 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

This season, the Cubs have been favored 20 times and won 10, or 50%, of those games.

Chicago has a record of 7-5, a 58.3% win rate, when favored by -130 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Cubs, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

Chicago has scored the 10th-most runs in the majors this season with 169.

The Cubs' 3.22 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.

